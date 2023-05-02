Donna Joleen Peters 1944 - 2025

It is with deep sorrow to share the passing of Donna Joleen Peters at the age of 80 years old on March 6, 2025, in Woodburn, Oregon. Donna was born October 15, 1944, in Utah, where her father was stationed during World War II. After the war, she moved to Michigan with her parents. Here, her parents had a son, George Pence Jr.

Around the age of 11, Donna and her family moved to Covina, California. Here is where she attended her junior high and high school years. Out of high school, she married Stan Hughey Sr. In 1967, they had a son, Stan Hughey Jr. Donna and Stan Sr. parted ways. Three years later, she met her true love, Wayne Peters, who had two daughters, Suzy and Denise, and the two of them were married in 1970. In 1971, they gave birth to Michelle.

In 1978, Donna and Wayne moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Donna loved children. She worked as a teacher’s assistant at Wascher Elementary School in Lafayette, Oregon. She was also very active and devoted to her Savior Jesus, working with children in Sunday schools. Donna was a very Godly woman, devoted to her family, and had great love for others. She touched many lives and several have very fond memories of her.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Hazel Pence; her husband, Wayne Peters; and grandson, Ryan Sandlow. She leaves behind her children, Denise Sandlow (Matt), Suzy Martin (Jeff), Stan Hughey (Heather), and Michelle Van Horn (Nate). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Aaron Sandlow, Kevin Sandlow, Brandon Sandlow, Micheal Johnson, Lindsay Friedman, Alec Johnson, Ashton Hughey, Alex Hughey, Avery Hughey, Kelsey Castro, Brianna Grimland, and Todd Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Dominic Castro, Milah Castro, Aiden Johnson, Hadley Grimland, and Warren Grimland.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com