Done deal: Stoller purchases Evergreen properties out of bankruptcy

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
John J. Collins
Awesome news. Thank you Bill Stoller and Co. Can not think of a more appropriate steward for this property. Great news for McMinnville, YamCo and Oregon. :-)
McMinnville Downtown Association
Great news at a time we really need it. Thank you Bill Stoller.