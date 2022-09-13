Donald P. Wittke 1944 - 2022

Donald P. Wittke passed away September 13, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.

Don was born August 11, 1944, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to parents Vesta and Marsden. After being orphaned at the age of four, Don found his "forever family," the Outzens, during his senior year of high school in Tooele, Utah.

Don graduated from Tooele High School in 1963 and was a member of the 1962 THS runner-up football team, earning multiple first team all-state honors and a college scholarship in the process.

After two years of college, Don served his country with the 101st Airborne Division. During this time, he served two tours of duty in Vietnam, in 1967 and '68 and 1970 and '71. Don received the following commendations during his time of service: Republic of Vietnam Campaign Bronze Star Medal with Valor, two Purple Hearts, four Good Conduct Medals, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Bronze Star (2 OLC) and three Overseas Service Bars. He completed his service as a recruiter, bringing him to McMinnville, Oregon.

An avid sports fan and participant, Don spent countless hours volunteering for youth sports in Georgia, Utah and Oregon.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Jack; foster parents, Mack and Connie Outzen; and brother, Mike Outzen and wife Sharon. He is survived by brothers, Dayton and Terry; sisters, Pat, Trudy and Debbie, stepdaughters, Michelle and Marcy; six grandchildren; daughter, Amy; daughter-in-law, Janelle; and son, Mac.

Graveside service with Military Honors to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 7961 OR-99W, McMinnville, Oregon. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com

Reception at Michelbook following the service