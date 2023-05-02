Donald "Grumpy" Holsclaw 1936 - 2025

Donald “Grumpy” Holsclaw was called home unexpectedly on March 11, 2025, a few days shy of his 89th birthday. Don was born March 16, 1936, in Neotsu, Oregon, to Roy and Mary Holsclaw. He was the youngest child, following his brother, Fred, and sister, Betty.

He left high school early and received his GED while serving in the United States Army. He served in various locations, including Germany, during his five years of service. He married Dolsie Purdom in February of 1957. They were living in Arkansas, where they welcomed their children, Michael, Tammy, Linda, and Tim. Don was an over-the-road trucker during this time and moved the family back to Oregon in 1969. He drove log trucks for Gross & Son for many years. In 1979, he married Patty Perkins, when Kenny joined the family. They were married until her passing in 2009.

Don enjoyed his years of trucking but also loved hunting, four-wheeling weekends and was known to appreciate a few beers. He was a creative welder and would come up with things to build, like his hefty cherry picker and an electric oyster brush (with beer holder!). He officially retired from trucking at 78, and settled into a quiet life living next door to son, Tim, and his wife, Val. His last few years he battled the onset of dementia and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where his kids and grandchildren could still visit and help with his care.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patty; brother, Fred; son, Michael; granddaughter, Michaeli; grandsons, KC and Chase; and great-grandchildren, Laila, Elizabeth, and Atlas. He is survived by his sister, Betty Clark of Port Orford; children, Tammy (Lonnie) Leno of Grand Ronde, Linda Mercier of Willamina, Tim (Val) Holsclaw of Rickreall, and Kenny (Sandy) of Willamina, as well as 14 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

His memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 28, 2025. Join us all at 7915 Rowell Creek Road in Willamina for a big meal celebration and sharing memories.