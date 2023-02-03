Dolores B. Mattos

Private family services for Dolores B. Mattos were held February 3, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Petaluma, California. Dolores passed on September 28, 2022, at the age of 94. The daughter of Domingo and Marian Bettencourt, Dolores was born in San Francisco, California. The family moved to Petaluma, where Dolores graduated from Petaluma High School. On February 9, 1946, she married Anthony “Tony” E. Mattos. Their first home was at the family dairy farm in Tomales, California, where they raised four daughters. In 1968, Dolores and Tony moved to their cattle ranch in Yamhill, Oregon, and remained there until moving in 1991 to McMinnville, Oregon. Dolores was a homemaker and food service worker; she enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing pool and loved to sing a cappella. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Anita Demulle; and daughter, Antoinette Gorham. She is survived by her sister, Marianna Greischat; daughters, Marietta Thorpe, Patricia Gorham and Jill Brenenstall; along with nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.