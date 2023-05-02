Dollinger::34

Commissioner calculus

The April 24 Viewpoints editorial provided a very thoughtful comparison between incumbent Kit Johnston and challenger John Linder for Yamhill County Commission Position 1.

If Hays beats Fields for Position 3, I would agree with the conclusion that Johnston could be the better choice. Johnson’s ability to lean moderate would key off Hays’ measured proposals and attitudes.

However, if Fields wins the spot, I am concerned that Johnston’s core conservatism would key off Field’s proposals and attitudes. And this county has already suffered from excessive conservatism in leadership.

Since the outcome of the Position 3 race is to be determined in the same election as Position 1, rather than take a chance, I choose to be safe rather than sorry. I plan to vote for both Linder and Hayes, both financially progressive moderates, to put Yamhill County on a sound footing for the future.

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville