'Dollars and Sense' ideas fair set

The City of McMinnville is hosting an ideas fair Wednesday to gather input from community members on upcoming spending priorities.

The event is part of the city’s Dollars and Sense program aimed at deciding what to do with the $1.50 taxing authority left over from the departure of the fire department from the city’s tax roll.

Residents will have the opportunity to share spending ideas with city leaders, including members of the budget committee. The event will also feature a photo booth, children’s activities and a voting exercise.

The ideas fair will be held Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kent Taylor Civic Hall, 200 N.E. Main St.