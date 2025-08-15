By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 15, 2025 Tweet

Do-si-mow: Square dancers to demonstrate moves while riding lawn tractors at Harvest Fest

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Square dancers practice their moves on a field near the vintage schoolhouse at the Yamhill County Historical Society’s Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Lawn Tractor Square Dancing is a new activity at this weekend’s Harvest Fest, which features mid-19th century agricultural and community activities. Although no riding mowers existed back then, square dancing was a popular activity. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Judy and Dale Turner hold hands as they promenade on their riding mowers during the rehearsal. Dance demonstrations at 12:30 and 3 p.m. will feature the Turners and other dancers in costume. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Frank Schurman and other dancers weave in and out of a square doing moves such as “weave the ring” and “couples trade” during “square dance” practice for Harvest Fest. Volunteers were learning to square dance while seated in the Lawn Tractor Square Dance at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Pam Watts calls a square dance. She came up with the riding mower idea, inspired by similar events in the Midwest. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Joe Kleemann, right, high-fives Lyle Pehan as the two men meet in a star left formation.

Animals, vintage farming equipment, demonstrations and activities will be featured Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16 and 17, at the Yamhill County Historical Society’s Harvest Fest 2025.

Harvest Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, southwest of McMinnville.

Admission is $10 general, $5 for members and free for children younger than 12.

While both days will be filled with much to see and do, all eyes may be on a special new activity: square dancers demonstrating their moves while riding lawn tractors at 12:30 and 3 p.m. daily.

Tractor square dancing has been popular in places in the Midwest. Pam and Cliff Watts, heritage center board members, decided to bring it to McMinnville. They recruited eight square dancers, most of them experienced with dancing on a floor but new to using riding mowers.

Dancers include two men in wigs and skirts who are posing as the female half of couples. All the couples will wear color-coordinated outfits — Dale and Judy Turner, for instance, will be in red.

The Turners square danced for many years, although a few have passed since they last do-si-doed. They are looking forward to it.

“Riding on tractors is a totally different kind of entertainment,” Judy Turner said. “It’s just to have fun.”

Pam Watts will serve as the caller. With music playing, she will direct the tractor dancers through traditional moves, such as allemande left, ladies star left, weave the ring, couples trade and promenade.

In addition to the Turners, dancers include Lyle Pehan, Nathan Ramer, Cliff Watts, Frank Schurman, Jim Sumerlin and Joe Kleemann.

Throughout the weekend, mules and horses will harvest fields that were planned with antique equipment in the spring. Much of the equipment was restored by Heritage Center volunteers. Other tractors, harvesters and other equipment are on display in the museum. A special display will feature Allis-Chalmers models.

The day will include demonstrations of blacksmithing and sawmilling, old-time family activities, a vendor market, live music and food served in Plowman’s Cafe on site.

“Harvest Fest is a great opportunity to see how different, yet similar, harvest season was for early farmers in our region,” said Heather Farquhar, executive director of the heritage center.

The heritage center also is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with a variety of exhibits and volunteers working on site. Admission is $5 on those days.

For more information, go to the website, yamhillcountyhistory.org.