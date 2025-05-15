DMV rolls out new online collision reporting

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles has created a new online system for reporting collisions that it says will save time and is mobile (phone) friendly.

The online option to submit an Oregon Traffic Collision and Insurance Report can be accessed at DMV2U.oregon.gov.

“The online collision report saves customers time since they no longer need to submit the form by mail, fax or at a DMV office,” said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce in a press release. “Customers can save and return to the report later, it will be available for 30 days. This latest effort aimed at improving the DMV experience for our customers is another mechanism to provide customers with a self-service option.”

By law, Oregonians must file a collision report with the DMV within 72 hours of a motor vehicle collision when any of the following are true:

- Injury or death resulted from the collision.

- Damage to your vehicle is over $2,500.

- Damage to anyone’s property other than a vehicle involved in the collision is over $2,500.

- Damage to any vehicle is over $2,500 and any vehicle is towed from the scene.

The collision report can be filled out using smartphones or other devices.