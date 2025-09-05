Design workshop scheduled for Southwest Area Plan

McMinnville residents are being asked for input on the city’s next new neighborhood.

Staff will host a community design workshop on the Southwest Area Plan 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The 640-acres (approximately one square mile) in the southwest portion of the city was the largest contiguous addition to city property when the Urban Growth Boundary was expanded in 2020 and will be the next area planned for development, following the Fox Ridge Area Plan.

“The Southwest Area Plan will create a plan to guide new neighborhoods to include a variety of housing types, neighborhood commercial uses and services, school and park sites, and opportunities for greenways and walking and biking trails,” the project page states.

The workshop will feature a short project overview and roundtable activities designed to help shape neighborhood needs.

“Participants will be asked to reflect on what makes neighborhoods successful and how those qualities can be applied in these new neighborhoods,” a flyer for the event states.

