Dennis M. Hislop 1958 - 2025

A life-long fighter and lover of wild places, Dennis M. Hislop left this earth on October 7, 2025, after a fierce battle with cancer

Alaska matched Dennis' spirit the way few places could; that's why he chose to make his life there. Tough, wild, unyielding, full of long summer days and endless skies that make you feel small but alive.

He met his cancer the same way he met everything else: head-on and stubborn as permafrost.

For those who knew him best, he was a father, son, husband, friend, brother, grandfather, cousin, and uncle. Dennis wore many hats during his shortened time with us, but like an "Old Growth Tree," his core never wavered.

In the end, the cancer was meaner than the worst Alaska winter, but it never took his spirit. Dennis slipped away quietly, the way he lived most things: no fuss, no crowd: his way.

He leaves a huge void in our lives, yet I know he's watching from above, along with the others we love who passed before him. I'm sure Dad, Mom, Mel, and Dennis had a great reunion. Until we meet again--rest easy, Dennis, we love you; we miss you; we'll see you on the horizon.

Dennis is survived by his brother, Steve of Texas; his three sisters, Judy, Kathy, and Michele, of McMinnville, Oregon; along with his loving children, grandchildren, cousins, and a circle of friends all in Alaska who will miss him dearly.

A Note To My Brother!

Dennis, to me you were more than my little brother: you were a spark of mischief and unwavering support. Just a phone call away, with a light chat or advice when I needed an outside ear.

Though your voice has gone silent, your laugh echoes in my mind. You are forever missed. I love you, Dennis - Judy