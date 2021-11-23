Dennis Edwin Robinson 1942 - 2021

Dennis Edwin Robinson passed away peacefully November 23, 2021, from complications of a stroke. He was born February 9, 1942, in Olympia, Washington.

He is survived by his children, Jill Volk, Craig, Chad, Dustin, Tyler and Savannah Robinson, and their children and grandchildren; his sisters, Billie Brown and Terrie Wagler; and his life partner and love of his life, Louella Day.

He grew up on Rock Creek and graduated in 1960 from Willamina High School. After working for Tektronix and Field Emission Corporation, he became a police officer serving McMinnville and Amity. After an injury, he entered the automotive field in sales and service. He loved being in the outdoors camping, fishing or hunting. Dennis was a very talented man with skills in automotive repair, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding and most anything he wanted to accomplish. He and his sense of humor will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Buck Hollow Cemetery. A reception will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 315 S. Main St., Willamina. Memorial contributions may be sent to West Valley Community Campus, P.O. Box 491, Willamina OR 97396.