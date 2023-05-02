Dennis Callaghan 1949 - 2025

Dennis Michael Callaghan, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away March 22, 2025. Dennis was born July 16, 1949, in Eugene, Oregon, to Mary and Michael Callaghan. He graduated from North Eugene High School and went on to attend Oregon State University, where he majored in Forest Engineering. Dennis served in the Marine Corps for seven years. It was during his time in the Marines when he met Christine Matyus. In 1979, they were married in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Dennis was a very proud grandpa and loved watching his grandkids’ sporting events and attending their many activities. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, and spending time outdoors. Dennis retired from Willamina Lumber Company after working in the shipping department for 27 years.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Christine Callaghan; sister, Bonnie Barrowcliff; nephews, Brian and Russ Barrowcliff; son, Sean Callaghan; and grandchildren, Cian and Eamon Callaghan. Family and friends are welcome to join the celebration of life that will be held at noon, Sunday, May 18, at the Pioneer Pavilion at Champoeg State Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society in McMinnville.