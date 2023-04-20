Denial of Gwendolyn project appears likely

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
MBert70
I'm so very disappointed in our council!
CubFan
Me too.
MBert70
Clearly we have enough revenue coming into this town that we do not need more. Remember this the next vote!!
Local Yokel
Seems like an overstep of power. Keep that in mind during the next election cycle. Also keep in mind that these are also local business and property owners that may some day wish to do something different with their own properties.
Bill B
Surprised that Geary and Garvin are against. They are both business people and seem to have a good grasp on what is good for the city. Clearly not in this case.
Forerunner
Adam Garvin, who is in firm opposition to the Gwendolyn project, stated this on his campaign website for City Council:
“I am committed to an open and transparent process promoting a flourishing city and economic prosperity for many generations to come..."
If Mr. Garvin campaigned on a platform of openness, transparency, and economic prosperity, but his opposition to the Gwendolyn project contradicts those goals, this could be seen as hypocritical.
Forerunner
It's truly appalling and unforgivable that anyone would turn down a massive investment of 60 million dollars into their community. Such a reckless decision shows a complete disregard for the well-being of the community and the potential benefits that such an investment could bring.
Refusing an opportunity to create hundreds of jobs, boost local businesses, and enhance the community's infrastructure is nothing short of negligent. This kind of short-sightedness sends a clear message to potential investors that this community is not interested in growth and development, which could have serious long-term consequences.
This decision is not only a missed opportunity but also a dangerous one. It represents a failure of leadership and a lack of vision that the community cannot afford. The City Councilors who are responsible for turning down this investment should be ashamed of themselves for neglecting the community's economic well-being and squandering a rare opportunity for growth and prosperity.
A NOTE TO ADAM GARVIN, ZACK GEARY, JESSICA PAYNE, AND REMY DRABKIN:
As constituents, we will remember your opposition to this project when it comes to the next election. It's your responsibility to act in the best interests of the people you represent, and by rejecting this project, you're failing to do so. We urge you to reconsider your stance and make decisions that will lead to economic growth and development in our community.
TTT
If this is opportunity is denied, Zack Geary will never get my vote again.