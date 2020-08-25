Democrats open McMinnville office

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Hibb
Does Yamhill County or specifically McMinnville really need a Democrat Office? It appears that we are headed towards what is happening nationally when one of the main political parties sets up an office and then uses what influence and resources it has to influence our local elections, let alone national ones.
The history of Yamhill County bears witness to the fact that we have a long history of political ambiguity when it comes to elections and now that is going to change. In the future, candidates in Yamhill County will be importuning political parties for their endorsement and resources to back up their campaigns. Rather than having a local body politic, we are being thrust into a dangerous proposition by the actions of some young -yet foolish- political activists that delves into into the dirtier side of politics.
In order to effect change in a positive way, individuals (or groups) should be diligent in their efforts by addressing them in a manner consistent with tried and true practices, rather than subverting the entire process by introducing a "big brother politic" into the equation. We do not need Nancy Pelosi and her cronies telling us what is best for us on the local level, anymore than we need Trump doing likewise. We are now headed down a dark tunnel with no light at the end in sight....