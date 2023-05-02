Democrats miss mark in transportation package

Weariness, anger, disenchantment, disengagement. Those are often the last four stages of the 12-step legislative process.

With precious few days left in the 2025 session, these stages are on full display in the Oregon Capitol, as Democrats continue to roll Republican opposition with narrow party-line victories on contentious issues, ranging from unemployment payments for striking employees to ever-tighter rent control restrictions on private housing providers.

They say timing is everything, and for advocates of a robust transportation funding bill, the timing could not be worse.

Democratic transportation leaders finally unveiled their preferred transportation plan last week — a comprehensive package of tax and fee increases that will require some Republican support to get across the finish line. But it may have come too late, as Republicans have signaled no appetite to help Democrats pass expansive taxes, especially after the latest beatdown on the floors of the Senate and House.

Every major transportation package enacted by the Legislature has required strong bipartisan support. The idea that a Democratic supermajority will happily pass major tax increases by itself has proven an illusion.

When the Jobs & Transportation Act was passed with numerous tax and fee increases in 2009, it sailed through the Joint Transportation Committee 14-0.

But while it passed easily in both the House and Senate, not all Democrats were on board. In fact, House Democratic Leader Mary Nolan was among those voting against the package.

In 2017, when the latest major transportation package passed, it was carried on the House floor by none other than then-Republican State Rep. Cliff Bentz. Yup! That Cliff Bentz, now representing Eastern Oregon’s Second District in Congress. Among those voting no was now-speaker Julie Fahey.

Increased acrimony in the Capitol, combined with just a few days left to heal wounds, may require a strategic pivot to salvage any remnants of the ambitious plan. Transportation leaders should consider confronting the elusive 7-10 split, aiming for one pin and hoping for the other.

Despite the anger and frustration on how the current transportation plan has unfolded, key leaders in both parties do agree on some elements.

These include expanding pay-by-mile for all electric vehicles, restoring balance to the weight-mile calculations for trucks, tweaking the diesel fuel tax imbalance and instituting accountability measures for ODOT. A couple fee increases could also make the cut.

Separating these elements into a stand-alone bill, while continuing to negotiate other tax and fee increases independently, could allow legislators to salvage a win without rolling a gutter ball on the entire package.

Some elements of the proposed plan may require more diplomacy than the legislative stopwatch will allow, however, and thus require a special session to enact. Timing, indeed, is everything.