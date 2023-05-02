Delphia (Dede, Percy) Simmons 1928 - 2024

Delphia (Dede, Percy) Simmons passed onto glory on January 30, 2024. She was born March 4, 1928, to Robert B. and Millie Long. The greatest joys in her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had the biggest heart and would do without so that others may have what they needed. She loved writing letters to her family back in Kansas. She could do the jitterbug, play the harmonica and yodel.

She and Glenn married after just seven days. She was a war bride.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Simmons; sons, Gary (Karen) Simmons, and Ron (Annette) Simmons; and most of her nine brothers and sisters.

Delphia leaves behind one daughter, Diane Gragg (George); daughters-in-law, Karen and Annette; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at Valley Baptist Church, 2631 N.E. McDonald Ln., McMinnville, Oregon.