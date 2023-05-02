Defense needs additional evidence for rape case

Coran argues Dec. 9 trial not enough time to track down out of state documents

Jack Marion Matheny, 38, formerly of Willamina, has been indicted for an alleged rape of 5-year-old in 2014 at the Grand Ronde Reservation. The trial is set for Dec. 9, but on Nov. 22 at a status hearing, defense attorney Theodore Coran said he would need more time to prepare the case; Coran stated that additional documents will have to be requested from the Department of Human Services in Washington and Nevada.

The DHS documents were referenced in the state’s discovery, which Coran did not receive until Nov. 19. Coran said these documents allege that the victim has a history of “lying and theft.”

“I’ve only been made aware of possibly more evidence 13 days before trial,” Coran said.

He said collecting the documents in their entirety will take time, as each state has different processes for requesting documents. He doubted he could even get all the necessary documents, let alone read them, by the time of the trial.

Coran said the state was aware since Sept. 18 that there may be additional documents; he claims the state should have noted this in discovery (evidence sharing) well before Nov. 19; it was on that date that Coran received the records alluding to the additional documents. Coran however, did not outright claim a Brady Violation against the state.

A Brady Violation is when the state or prosecution does not release documents or evidence that may defend the innocence for the defendant or impeachment of another individual in a case.

“Even if my office drops all other cases for Matheny, it will not be possible to go to trial on Dec. 9,” Coran said. He noted the Thanksgiving holiday would also affect the contacting of state agencies.

Coran argued that since Matheny will not waive his 60 days to a trial, the defense’s ability to present the case may be harmed. He requested Matheny be released with the condition that he wear an ankle bracelet.

Matheny said he would be willing to check in with his parole officer daily if the court requested, further adding he is not a flight risk and wants to clear his name at trial.

He also voiced concern on how Matheny was identified as a suspect by Nevada authorities, claiming there is no record of a police report. Coran questioned which photo of Matheny the Grand Ronde police department shared with NMP, as the image in question is not provided in discovery nor in any police documents.

Judge Ladd Wiles said the record suggests relevant information of the victim’s credibility is noted in documents by out of state mental health services.

“Isn’t the state responsible to get those documents as well?” he asked. “Considering they alleged the victim is stealing and lying as (Coran) claims.”

Yamhill District Attorney Kate Lynch said the documents are not in the state’s possession nor their control.

“Her lack of knowledge of the case is not my problem,” Coran said. “The timeliness of the case is so frustrating.”

Coran said in the Grand Ronde Police report there is reference to forensic interviews and 10 years of DHS comments in only one paragraph.

“It is baffling the state could look at that and not wonder is their exculpatory evidence to find,” he said. “I don’t want Matheny harmed by lack of due process.”

Wiles said his ruling on release will not be based on the state’s readiness for trial; rather, he will consider whether Matheny is a flight risk or likely to reoffend. He noted at the time of these charges Matheny was still on supervision of the previous sexual abuse case.

In the 2020 sexual abuse case, Matheny was convicted of sexual contact with a 17-year old female just a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday. Due to her being just a few weeks short of being able to legally consent to the encounter, and for charges against Matheny of providing marijuana to someone under 21, Matheny was sentenced to 91 months in the Department of Corrections.

Coran said Matheny is not a risk, as he has not seen the victim in 10 years and she lives out of state.

Lynch said as part of victim input, the victim’s father opposed Matheny’s release considering the safety of other girls in the county.

Wiles said he wants to give everyone in custody a speedy trial but, for cases of this type, 60 days typically isn’t enough time for parties to go to trial.

A trial readiness hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 and security bond remains at $50,000.

Wiles said the state and defense and decided at the trial readiness hearing if the trail should be pushed back. Matheny will have to waive his right to a speedy trial in order for the court date to be pushed back.

Though the video call, Coran requested Matheny consider waiving his right to a speedy trail, to allow his defense team to best represent him.