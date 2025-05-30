Dayton, Yamhill Carlton, McMinnville (x2) reach semifinals

Four Yamhill County baseball and softball teams advanced to the OSAA semifinals on Friday night.

McMinnville softball knocked off No. 1 Sunset on the road, 5-3. It was the second time the Grizzlies beat the Apollos this season.

Seniors Kaylee Dinger and Vivian Moore and freshman Genevieve Thomas each had two of Mac's 10 hits. Thomas had two stolen bases and scored twice. Dinger knocked in two runs, while Moore, senior Laney Reed and sophomore Rylan Carton each had an RBI.

The Grizzly girls will travel to North Medford on Tuesday for a semifinal showdown.

Mac's baseball team triumphed in its second extra-inning game of the playoffs, outlasting No. 18 South Medford, who knocked off No. 2 West Linn Thursday, in a 5-4 thriller at the Mac High stadium.

Mac held a 3-1 lead after four innings, and each team scored a run in the sixth. The Panthers, who entered Thursday's contest down 1 entering the seventh, looked to keep the story going with two runs in the final inning of regulation against the Grizzlies, forcing overtime. But with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Mac's Tyler Brummitt hit a stinger over third base, into the outfield, sending Nash Opitz from second base sliding into home base for the walk-off victory.

Mac will get to host the semifinal matchup on Tuesday against No. 11 Sunset, who upset No. 3 Central Catholic Friday, 6-4. Gametime is not yet set.

In 3A softball action, Dayton and Yamhill Carlton won their quarterfinal games, and will meet Tuesday at the Pirates' home field for the chance to play for the championship.

No. 3 YC ace Taylor Bradfield pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 with zero walks, as the Tigers beat No. 6 Vale Vikings 3-0. Junior Ella Amerson went 2-for-3 will two stolen bases and two runs scored, and senior Cecelia Petratis hit a solo home run in the in the sixth inning to give YC the 3-0 lead.

Dayton had to come from behind against No. 7 Banks, who took a two-run lead after the first inning.

Freshman Gabby Chupp drove in two runs and pitched all seven innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out six. Down one entering the fifth, the Pirates tied it when a Chupp sacrifice fly scored junior Rachel Baumholtz, and then a single by sophomore Charley Upmeyer drove home freshman Lou Auvil for the go-ahead, and ultimately deciding run.

Gametime for the Dayton/YC game is set for 5 p.m.