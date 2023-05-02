Dayton volleyball falls in upset at state tournament

Explosive season by Pirates ends in consolation bracket

Pirate volleyball (21-7, 14-2) had an explosive season dominating the 3A PacWest Conference and earning the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs.

Dayton had an 11-game winning streak which ended on Sept. 24 from a 3-1 loss to league opponent Santiam Christian (23-6, 16-0). All season the Pirates and Eagles were pitted against each other in rankings, as the Eagles remained undefeated in league and gave the Pirates there only two league losses.

By winning the league championship, Santiam Christian earned the No. 3 seed to the playoffs.

The Pirates started the playoffs with a bye in the first round and then clinched a 3-0 victory over league opponent Amity on Nov. 2. Although the Warriors were close in the first set going 27-25, the Pirates put the game away winning 25-20 and 25-21 in subsequent sets and advanced to the quarterfinals.

On Nov. 8 the Pirates fell to No. 5 seed Burns 3-0, (25-21, 25-16, 25-20). Although they were within in striking distance in the first and third set, the Pirate were unable to top the Hilanders but advanced to the consolation bracket.

Dayton was pitted against the No. 9 seed Westside Christian (24-6) and the winner was set to play fourth place. Unfortunately, the Pirates fell in an upset (25-16, 25-19, 25-15) and did not get the chance to face league rival Santiam Christian in the pursuit of hardware.

The Westside Christian Eagles won 3-0 and finished in fourth.