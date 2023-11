Dayton schools to host town hall

Dayton School District will host a town hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the Dayton Fire Hall.

Superintendent Amy Fast and other school officials will be present. Community members can discuss what is most needed for Dayton schools.

Pizza will be provided.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-864-2215.