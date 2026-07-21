Dayton plans reunions, chicken barbecue

Although there won’t be a parade or coronation of a senior court, elements of the traditional Dayton Old Timers Festival are still planned for Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26.

Local and former residents will gather Saturday for class and family reunions in the city park.

On Sunday, firefighters will cook chicken for their annual fundraiser, which will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out, in the park. Chicken halves will be available for $8, and for $15 diners can purchase chicken meals that include a quarter chicken, potato salad, baked beans and bread.

Dayton Friday Nights also will be in full swing on Friday, July 24. Sal and the Salamanders will perform. Food and vendor booths will be set up in the park, and a car show will take place on nearby streets.

Dayton Friday Nights continues every Friday through Aug. 28.

For more information, visit www.daytonoregon.gov.