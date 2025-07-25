Dayton plans old-time fun at annual festival

Two longtime Dayton residents who’ve been involved with helping young people will be crowned Senior King and Queen of Dayton Old Timers Weekend, which will be held Friday and Sunday, July 25 and 27.

Elva Martinez and Wayne Herring will be crowned in a coronation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Blockhouse Park. Then the royal residents will ride in a horse-drawn carriage driven by Don Price along the parade route.

The “Decades of Dayton” parade, featuring floats, walkers, vintage cars and more, will start at 7 p.m. from Ninth Street near Dayton Junior Senior High School.

Bike decorating will begin at the junior high at 5:30 p.m., and parade entries will start lining up then. At 7, the parade will roll down Ferry Street to the park, where festivities will continue.

The park will be filled with the usual Dayton Friday Nights booths and activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A cruise-in will fill surrounding streets. Music this week will be provided by country singer Tony Lundervold.

Food trucks will be set up at the park, and local restaurants will offer specials on Friday.

Dayton Old Timers Weekend is a decades-long tradition for both locals and visitors. Many former residents also return to Dayton for class and family reunions, which this year will be held on Sunday.

Sunday also will feature the annual chicken barbecue, organized by the Dayton Fire District. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until food runs out. Proceeds go to the Dayton Volunteer Firefighter Association for uniforms, equipment and other needs.