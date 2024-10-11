Dayton manager finalists to meet community

City council members discussed applicants for the position last week and decided to bring three finalists to town for the reception and interviews. They are:

- Peter Boyce, now interim manager in Fairview. He was city administrator in Woodland, Washington, and administrator and assistant administrator in Gladstone, prior to that. He has a bachelor’s degree in technology and business development.

- Jeremy Caudle, city manager in Lowell. He previously was budget manager for Mesa County, Colorado; city administrator in Inman, South Carolina; and business services administrator for the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. He has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

- Annette Padilla, who most recently was the department head for community action in Guadalupe, Arizona, and before that was interim town manager in Millinocket, Maine, a consultant to California counties and regional director with the YMCA in Tustin, California. She has a doctorate in public policy and administration.

For more information or accommodations for hearing-impairments or other special needs, call Emily Rehder of Jensen Strategies, the firm helping Dayton with the search for a new city manager, at 503-477-5615.