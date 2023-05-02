Dayton man faces additional porn charges

Coy waives right to speedy trial

Charlie Gail Coy, 40, of Dayton, who was originally indicted on two counts of encouraging first-degree child abuse, has been indicted on 20 additional charges.

On Sept. 18, an amended grand jury indictment included 17 additional counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual, one count second-degree encouraging child sexual and two counts of encouraging sexual abuse of an animal.

The first-degree charges allege he duplicated, disseminated, or exchanged visual recordings … knowing or being aware of and consciously disregarding the fact that creation of the visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involved child abuse.

Second-degree encouraging sexual abuse alleges an individual possesses, views or pays for such images and depictions, but does not indicate distribution or production.

Due to the additional charges, bail was raised from $100,000 to $150,000.

On Monday, Sept. 29, Coy waived his right to a speedy trial. He remains in custody.

The Yamhill County District Attorney Office opposed release, alleging Coy was “actively communicating with people to get images of their children and schedule time to meet and play with their children.”

The criminal investigation was referred to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited/Internet Crimes Against Children on July 15.

The case originated from a cyber-tip sent to the NCMEC/ICAC on May 5, which provided two video files of pubescent and prepubescent minors engaged in sexual acts, which had been uploaded to a messaging app.

It is alleged Coy was in possession of two videos depicting child sexual abuse and had uploaded them to the Kik Messenger app.

In a probable cause statement, YCSO Deputy Hugo Cerda stated the messaging app provided the account screen, username and user ID of the individual who had uploaded the images of child sex abuse.

As part of the investigation, subpoenas were issued for subscriber information associated with the IP addresses used to upload the files, Cerda wrote.

On Aug. 26, YCSO received the requested records and a photo of an adult male associated with the account.

Having the IP, which originated in Dayton, and therefore the physical address of the individual, Coy was identified as the suspect.

Cerda compared the photo from the app to Coy’s DMV picture and determined it was the same person.