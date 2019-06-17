Dayton loses several teachers, board chair as turmoil continues
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
vwittrock
In the headline continues is misspelled. Appears the right hand was misaligned on the keyboard.
Paul Daquilante
vwittrock . . .
Fixed.
Thank you.
Lulu
Hays may have had "complete freedom" to reorganize, which I believe is a dangerous policy to begin with, but the board and staff members might have confronted him with their displeasure and vote of no-confidence.