Dayton has 3 new school board members; Yamhill, Dayton money requests passing

Dayton, Amity and Willamina will have new school board members, according to final unofficial results of Tuesday's election released about 10:30 p.m. by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office. And voters in Dayton and Yamhill approved money measures -- for school repairs in Dayton and for new fire equipment in Yamhill.

Countywide, voter turnout was about 16 percent, although it edged higher in the cities with contested school board races and money measures.

In Amity, Jennifer Leppin beat Steve Vanderzanden, 268 votes to 226 in Yamhill County. She will replace Barbara Rowe, who did not run.

In Willamina, incumbent W. Lincoln Watson lost to Brenda Shenk for position 4. Shenk had 204 votes in Yamhill County to Watson's 74.

Additional votes were cast in Polk County in both the Amity and Willamina races, but they did not change the outcome.

In Dayton's Position 3 race, Chris Wytoski won with 438 votes over incumbent Pamela Horst, who had 252 and Jeremy Oliveira who had 155.

For Position 2, Ann Coleman won with 392 votes, besting Marla Bunn, who had 322 and Larry Ringnalda, who had 152.

For Position 5, Jeffery Crapper won with 398 votes over Sarah Wilson, with 371, and Joseph Flake, with101.

Incumbent Debbie Kearns was handily re-elected to the other open seat over Robert Kircher, who withdrew. Kearns had 561 votes to Kircher's 282.

Dayton voters approved Dayton School District's request for an $11 million bond measure to make repairs and improvements to schools. It passed 605 yes to 348 no, or 63.5 percent to 36.5 percent.

Yamhill voters also said yes to the Yamhill Fire District's request for a levy to buy a new truck and breathing apparatus. It passed 517 yes to 433 no, or 54.4 percent to 45.6 percent.