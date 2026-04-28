Dayton FBLA students heading to nationals

Thirteen earned Top Four placements and qualified for nationals.

Seven of them will represent Dayton at a national tournament in San Antonio in June: Kendra Fuller, Naomi Grosenbach, Berenice Reos, Brooke Frew, Hannah Grosenbach, Sarah Mayer and Ellie Comstock.

The other six are unable to attend because of funding issues or schedule conflicts, said Sarah Grosenbach, Dayton’s math and leadership teacher.

To fund the trip for the others, FBLA members will be selling baked goods and student-made items from May 4 to 16 at The Garden Shed, where Dayton students sell plants. It is located on the Eighth Street side of the school.

FBLA members also will hold a car wash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 at the Walgreens store in McMinnville.

Direct donations also can be made in care of the FBLA to Dayton Jr./Sr. High, 801 Ferry St., Dayton, Oregon 97114. For more information, call the school at 503-864-2273.