Dayton council to meet Monday

The Dayton City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the City Hall Annex, 408 Ferry St. The public meeting also will be available via Zoom; call city hall at 503-864-2221 for more information.

A public hearing on a proposed zoning map amendment is scheduled. If approved, it would change a section of property from commercial residential to commercial zoning.

The council will consider a request for parks master plan proposals, an ordinance about alcohol permits at events and fees for such permits, and donation requests for the Easter egg hunt and the Dayton Volunteer Firefighters chicken barbecue. It will hear a presentation about Performing Arts of Dayton and about tourism and economic development.