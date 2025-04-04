Dayton council to meet

Dayton City Council will meet at 6;30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Annex, 408 Ferry St., to discuss water usage and leak detection.

The council members also will hear donation requests from the volunteer firefighters, who organize a summer barbecue, and from the Dayton High School FFA Chapter, which hosts an annual Easter egg hunt. The council will hear about Child Abuse Awareness Month, review a contract with Municipal Court Judge Larry Blake and appoint a budget committee for the Urban Renewal Agency.

They also will look at the Parks Master Plan and a Small Cities Allotment Grant request, and hear Yamhill Rivers presentation.

For more information, call the city, at 503-864-2221.