November 18, 2025 Tweet

Dayton board to meet Tuesday

The Dayton School Board will discuss the healthy and safe schools plan, along with other issues, when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18. The session will be available via Zoom or in person at the district office, 780 Ferry St.

The board also will hear about Dayton High School FFA’s trip to the national FFA convention; talk about policies regarding public records requests; and hear reports on finances, curriculum and instruction, and other areas of running the district.

For more information, call the district office at 503-864-2215.