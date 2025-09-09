Dayton board to meet Tuesday

The Dayton School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, in the district office, 780 Ferry St., Dayton. An executive session for the superintendent’s evaluation will precede the public meeting at 6 p.m.

During the business meeting, the board will discuss the evaluation process, alternative education programs and a contract for propane. A second executive session will follow for discussion of pending litigation.

For more information, call the district office at 503-864-2215.