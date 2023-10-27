Dayton awards scarecrow contest winners

The community of Dayton celebrates Halloween with a public party from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Palmer Creek Community Center.

Dayton festivities started in early October with the fourth annual scarecrow contest sponsored by Dayton Community Development Association.

The ghoulish pirate on 8th Street, by Dayton High School Post High Transitions Class, won Peoples’ Choice.

A team of judges awarded first place to Matthew Stahl’s “Scarecrows on a Fishing Trip” at 709 Main St. In second was Debbie Smurthwaite’s “Scarecrow Carl playing Whac-a-Crow” at 773 Joel Palmer Way, which also won the Presidents’ Award. Taking third was Paul Sedivec, with “Scarecrow Tree” at 420 Sixth St. (Entrants were not required to retain the décor after Oct. 9.)