Days left to file for most city councils

With a week until the filing deadline, there’s one active candidate for the Ward 1 McMinnville City Council position being vacated by Council President Sal Peralta, according to the city website.

The deadlines to complete all filing requirements for the McMinnville council election — along with many other cities in Yamhill County — are Tuesday, Aug. 18, for elected incumbents and Tuesday, Aug. 25, for all others.

Abigail Neilan has been approved to collect signatures, but her candidacy is not yet finalized. Neilan, who works in the wine industry, currently serves on the city’s planning commission and urban renewal advisory committee.

The same goes for Councilor Carson Benner in Ward 3, who has until Aug. 25 to have signatures verified since he was appointed to the position in April. He will face at least two of the other four candidates who applied for the seat vacated by Jessica Payne earlier this year: real estate agent Katie Russ and Velvet Monkey Tea Shop owner Richard Smith Savage.

Benner was appointed on a split 3-2 vote, with councilors Dan Tuckolsky and Chris Chenoweth advocating for Russ.

So far, Councilor Zack Geary is running unopposed in Ward 2.

The city’s elections office recommends candidates turn in signatures a week before the deadline to ensure enough time for signature sheets to be verified by the city officer and the county clerk.

Filing deadlines for other Yamhill County cities are:

Amity – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, for three at-large, four-year council positions.

Carlton – Noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, for three at-large, four-year council positions and the two-year term of mayor.

Dundee – The deadline passed Monday.

Lafayette – Tuesday, Aug. 25, for three at-large, four-year council positions and the two-year term of mayor.

Newberg – Tuesday, Aug. 18, for incumbents and Tuesday, Aug. 25, for all others.

Incumbents Robyn Wheatley (District 4), Derek Carmon (District 6) and Mayor Bill Rosacker are verified for the ballot. The latter two are currently running unopposed, according to the city’s election website, while Wheatley has one contender thus far in Larry Hampton, a retired school administrator who served on the affordable housing committee.

Running for the District 2 seat are Britta Mansfield, executive director of the Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition, and Leisha Adams, a management analyst.

Sheridan – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, for three at-large, four-year council positions and the two-year term of mayor. Only Mayor Cale George has been approved for the ballot as of press time, according to the city’s website.

Willamina – Tuesday, Aug. 18, for incumbents and Tuesday, Aug. 25, for others seeking one of three at-large council positions or the mayor’s seat.