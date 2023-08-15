Day of music planned in Carlton

The sixth-annual “Music for Hope” event Saturday, Aug. 19, will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The Carlton Music Project sponsors the day of musical performances each year. Admission is free, but donations can be made to help Make-A-Wish grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Music for Hope will run from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. in upper city park. Bands and artists will donate their time to the effort.

The lineup of performers includes: Josh Makosky, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Yamhill River Brass, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Half Step Down, 4 to 6 p.m.; Gordon Story Telling, 6 to 7 p.m.; Carlton Blues, 7:30 to about 10 p.m.

Food will be available from nearby restaurants and shops.

Donations also can be made to Make-A-Wish through the website wish.org/oregon.