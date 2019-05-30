David Joseph Wall - 1952 - 2019

Surrounded by his devoted wife and Heaven’s angels, David died May 30, 2019, of acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 66. Born in 1952 to George and Gertrude Wall in Vancouver, Washington, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where David attended school and graduated from Mac High. With a degree in architecture from PCC, he returned to Mac to start his own architecture firm, where he practiced for over 20 years. Ever the entrepreneur, he started a truss company, built residential homes and commercial buildings and owned several video stores in Mac and Portland. In 1989, he founded Columbia Mortgage, where he met the love of his life, Sara, in 1992. In 1996, David formed a highly successful home inspection company, Action Building Inspections, which he operated until his death.

David’s favorite hobby was wine making. Big, full-bodied reds were his specialty for which he earned several amateur wine maker awards. He was especially proud of a bronze medal awarded by the prestigious Newport Wine Festival for a raspberry port which he sweetened with bananas. He also enjoyed fishing with friends.

David was kind beyond measure, loyal and dedicated to his Realtors and clients, exercised unquestionable integrity and was dearly loved by his wife, family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sara; son, John (Monica); step-son, Randy Faddis (Annalie); grandchildren, Jackson, Finley, Eric and Alli; and brothers of the heart, Michael Avdeef and Christopher Perry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at 21100 S. Gould Ct., Oregon City. Remembrances may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Oregon or the Knight Bone Marrow Transplant Center at OHSU.