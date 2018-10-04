David John McGregor Sr. - 1932 - 2018

David John McGregor Sr. passed away October 4, 2018, in Salem, Oregon, at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dave was the second child of David Laurie and Lillian McGregor, born September 11, 1932, in Portland, Oregon, later moving with his family to Gresham, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1950.

With his eye on an engineering degree, David continued his education at Oregon State College (University), graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree. During his college days, he was an active part of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. David met Patricia Ann Hickert while at OSC; they married their senior year. Their marriage lasted 64 loving years until Patricia’s passing in December of 2017.

After graduation, Dave and Pat moved to Connecticut, where their first two children, Judy and Mark, were born. Then Dave’s occupation as an engineer with Pratt & Whitney took the family to Lake Park, Florida. Here, John and Don were born. In 1965, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Dave started his career as a general contractor, retiring in 1978.

During his career in McMinnville, Dave played an active role in the Walnut City Kiwanis, elected as the Regional Governor. Dave’s favorite Kiwanis project was making a variety of wooden toys for local children.

Retiring didn’t hold Dave down. He purchased Fort Sheridan Ranch and raised cattle for a number of years. Daily, Dave would get on his bike and ride the countryside around McMinnville. Later, Pat and Dave’s travels took them to the area of La Quinta, California, where they explored the sunshine.

Dave was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia (2017); and his daughter, Judy (1998). Dave is survived by his sons, Mark (Lindy), John (Tracy) and Don; and grandchildren, Shannon, Allison and Kasey.

Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. Dave will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Friends wishing to honor Dave may do so with donations to Walnut City Kiwanis at wckiwanis.com or Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.