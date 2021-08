David Halter 1960 - 2021

CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF DAVID HALTER

January 28, 1960 - February 13, 2021

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.

Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. 11465 S.E. Amity Rd, Amity, OR.

To be held outdoors - please bring your own chair. Potluck reception. Casual dress.