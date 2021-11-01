David Baker 1952 - 2021

David William Baker, of Tigard, Oregon, died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on November 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. He was 69. No service will be held. There will be a graveside service at St. James Cemetery for family at a later date.



Dave was born June 20, 1952, to Dr. William J. and Irene Baker in Portland, Oregon. In 1955, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended St. James Grade School through the eighth grade. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Oregon and Portland State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.



Dave was like the Indiana Jones of the employment world. He had many careers, including the fields of drafting, television broadcasting, criminal justice, tax preparation, insurance sales and high tech, where he would remain for 25 years before retiring in 2018.



Dave had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and spent hours on the Internet researching everything from religion to UFOs. He was quick with a quip and had a wicked sense of humor. He was gregarious, but chose to live in solitude. He was a complicated man, but lived a simple life.



He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Bill; maternal grandmother, Stella Hill; and two cats, Bawb and Shadow. He is survived by his brothers, Tom Baker of Wilsonville and Tim Baker of McMinnville; sisters, Sheilah Mead of Portland and Stephanie Baker of McMinnville; along with nephew, Matt Baker of San Diego, and nieces, Maggie Mead of Berkeley and Sarah Mead of Portland.



Peace be with you, Dave. You deserve it.



Please share a memory or condolence for Dave at Stephanie_baker@comcast.net or call 971-237-5940.