DAR to honor Vietnam veterans

Yamhill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will host a pinning ceremony for all Vietnam veterans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 29, in the American Legion Vets Club on Atlantic Avenue, McMinnville.

DAR members will present lapel pins to veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. Family members of those who did not return, or who have died, will receive family pins.

This is a way of honoring the veterans’ service and welcoming them home, DAR members said.

Veterans or family members unable to attend the open house Saturday can contact the DAR at 503-435-7719 or email yamhillchapter.dar@gmail.com.