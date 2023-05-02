Dallas Alfred Heidt 1935 - 2025

Dallas A. Heidt, 90, of Savage, Minnesota, returned to his heavenly home on Monday, December 8, 2025, surrounded by his wife and all his children, at The Meadows Senior Living Residence. There will be no funeral service at this time as Dallas’ wishes were to have a funeral Mass and burial with his wife, Elaine.

In 1985, Dallas, Elaine, and his three youngest daughters moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he managed a purebred cattle ranch for many years. He ended his career as the assistant warehouse manager for Wilco Farm Store. Dallas belonged to St. James Catholic Church and continued to share his knowledge and love of cattle with local 4-H Clubs. www.McNearneyFuneralHome.com