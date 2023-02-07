Daisy Jo Allen Shaw Crossgrove 1923 - 2023

Daisy (Jo) passed away February 7, 2023, at Rock of Ages in McMinnville, Oregon, 18 days before her 100th birthday. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a fifth-generation Oregonian, she was a descendant of immigrants who arrived in Oregon in 1845 on the “Lost Wagon Train” guided by Steven Meek.

Born February 25, 1923, in Redmond, Oregon, to Pete and Cora Allen, she moved to McMinnville in 1932 and graduated with the Class of 1941. After high school, she married Eugene Shaw, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was soon killed in action on a bombing mission over Italy. After the war ended, she married Delmar Shaw, who was a WW II veteran, having served in the Navy at the Battle of Okinawa. Del and Daisy raised three children, John, Mary and Kelly Jo. The family lived in Gopher Valley, Tillamook and Sheridan, and in 1960, moved to McMinnville. After Del’s death in 1977, Daisy married her third WW II veteran, Bert Crossgrove. The couple lived along Baker Creek until moving to the Rock of Ages facility in 2003.

Daisy Jo was a prolific knitter and quilter, having made many sweaters and quilts for friends, children and grandchildren, and was an avid reader as well.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Jo; and son-in-law, Dennis Moore. She is survived by her son, John (Terry) Shaw; daughter, Mary Shaw Moore; grandchildren, Jacob Shaw, Joanna Shaw and Nathan Moore; and six great-grandsons.

A public memorial is planned for 2 p.m. May 23, at Rock of Ages. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.