By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

DA dismisses charges against alleged attacker

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

fir tree

Stunned. There are not words to describe the feeling about this. Law Enforcement did their job. The DA did their job. The judge did her job. A pregnant victim is beaten to the brink of death. Yet an apparent technicality lets the dude walk free. I'm absolutely stunned.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable