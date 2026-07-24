July 24, 2026 Tweet

Cyrus Javadi: Why is health insurance so infuriatingly opaque?

“I pay for health insurance. Why isn’t this covered?”

If so, read on. If not, I don’t believe you, but read on anyway. Because sooner or later, almost everyone runs into the same maddening truth: Having health insurance does not always mean the care you need is covered, affordable, nearby or simple to get.

During Legislative Days in Salem, I sat through a presentation on the Affordable Care Act, Oregon insurance markets, benefit mandates, federal tax credits and something called “state defrayal.”

I know. Please try to contain your excitement.

Health insurance minutiae is not exactly thrilling dinner conversation, unless your dinner guests are insurance actuaries, in which case you may have other problems.

But I digress. Let’s talk about benefit mandates.

In insurance parlance, a benefit mandate is exactly what it sounds like. The government says a health insurance plan must cover a certain service or treatment.

Why would government do that? Because, it turns out, insurance plans do not cover everything.

That surprises people. It should not, but it does.

Most of us think about health insurance in a pretty simple way. We pay premiums every month. Then, when something bad happens, insurance helps pay for care.

That’s the promise. But in the fine print, the promise gets complicated.

Need hearing aids? Maybe.

Need a cochlear implant for your child? Maybe.

Need treatment for cancer? Probably, but what type, where, with which prior authorization? And only after trying which cheaper option first?

Need medication for obesity? Does your plan cover it? Your neighbor’s might. Yours might not.

Need help with menopause symptoms? Maybe.

Need a prosthetic limb? Maybe.

Need dental care, dentures, or oral health treatment? That opens its own special maze, and I say that as a dentist.

This is where people start to feel like insurance is less of a safety net and more of a guessing game with a monthly subscription fee.

Facing rising costs, sometimes people delay care. Sometimes they skip care altogether. Sometimes they put it on a credit card. Sometimes they drain savings. Sometimes they go without groceries, rent or other basic needs. Sometimes the untreated condition gets worse, and the system begins paying more later.

Over the past several years, Oregon has responded by requiring some health plans to cover certain services.

That brings me back to a slideshow I saw during Legislative Days. One slide listed several once-optional services now mandated by the Oregon Legislature: home nursing visits, proton beam therapy, bilateral cochlear implants, hearing aids, prosthetic and orthotic devices, child abuse assessments, PANS/PANDAS treatment, HIV care, menopause care, non-opioid pain treatment, perinatal doula services and breast reconstruction.

Be assured. These are not luxury items. They are services people need when life is hard. So Oregon stepped in and said, at least in some cases, “If people are paying for insurance, this should be covered.”

That sounds simple, but it’s not. Why?

Here’s something else most people don’t know: Oregon does not regulate every health plan. That means, when Oregon says a service must be covered, it does not necessarily apply to every Oregonian with an insurance card.

Some plans are regulated by the state, others mostly by the federal government. Some are public programs, others employer plans. Some are self-insured plans run by large employers under federal ERISA law.

Confused? Don’t worry. So are most legislators, and they do this for a living.

That means two people can live in the same town, see the same doctor, pay premiums every month and still have very different coverage.

Someone who works for a large employer like Nike may have access to a different set of benefits than someone on the coast working for a small business.

Both are human beings. Both can get sick. Both can have children with medical needs. Both can develop cancer. Both can need mental health care, specialty care, hearing aids, prescriptions or surgery.

But their access may depend on who they work for, how their employer structures their plan, whether they are on Medicare, whether they are on Medicaid, whether they buy insurance through the marketplace, or whether their plan is regulated by the state.

That is not how most people assume insurance works. But it is how insurance actually does work.

Is this an insane system designed by evil-masterminds? No, but it is overly complicated.

So when we talk about “health insurance in Oregon,” we are not talking about one system. We are talking about several systems stacked on top of each other, each with different rules.

That is why the answer to, “Is this covered?” so often begins with the most irritating phrase in health care: “It depends.”

That is why, unless you read all the fine print on your plan, hold a Ph.D. in health policy, have worked as an executive for an insurance company or an office manager for a medical facility, you will get a bill saying you owe money for something you thought was covered, and you will be confused.

Now we have to deal with the harder part.

If government requires insurance companies to cover more services, does that cost money? Yes. Of course it does. There is no magic pile of free health care hiding behind the Capitol.

If a health plan covers hearing aids, cochlear implants, prosthetics, cancer treatments, menopause care, doula services and HIV medications, somebody pays.

Employers may pay more. Workers may pay more. The state may pay more. The federal government may pay more. But the cost does not disappear. It just gets shifted around.

Yes, benefit mandates can raise premiums. But not covering needed care has a cost, too.

This is where the numbers matter.

According to state actuaries, insurance mandates passed by the Oregon Legislature over the last 10 years have added no more than 3% to commercial health premiums. On the individual market, that equals roughly $9 to $17 per person per month.

That is not nothing. For a family living close to the edge, every dollar matters. But over that same period, the average base premium, the part before the benefit mandates, increased a cumulative 92%, or $274, in Oregon’s individual market.

So we should be honest on both sides. Benefit mandates do add costs. But they play a minor role in health insurance becoming so expensive.

The main drivers are hospital costs, prescription drugs, provider prices, increased utilization, administrative costs, geography, age and the overall cost of delivering care. So while a benefit mandate can move the price, it is just one part in a large machine.

The federal government helped create this system.

The Affordable Care Act established essential health benefits. It created the marketplace structure. It created premium tax credits. It divided authority between states and the federal government. It left employer self-insured plans largely under federal rules.

Over time, states like Oregon responded to real needs by requiring certain benefits.

Now the federal government is moving toward a rule that may push more of those costs back onto states. At the same time, federal premium help has become less stable.

Thousands of Oregon marketplace enrollees are already paying more because of the loss of enhanced federal premium tax credits. Examples shared with us ranged from $127 to $456 more per month, depending on income.

One example showed a 60-year-old and 64-year-old couple in Hermiston paying $25,438 more per year in premiums, without enhanced tax credits.

That is not a typo. That is someone’s retirement or mortgage.

If people decide to drop coverage as a result, that means the fewer people who stay enrolled have to cover the same costs. In other words, their premiums increase.

That causes more people to drop. The cycle continues until the only people remaining are the ones who need the most expensive healthcare the most, and don’t have any way to pay for it. At that point, the system collapses.

First, the federal government should reinstate the tax subsidies for premiums. We need to stop the bleeding of people who are dropping coverage leaving the pool of insured people smaller and smaller with higher and higher costs.

Second, and harder, we must contain rising medical costs. This is mostly going to happen if we improve the health of Americans and reduce avoidable disease.

Third, we need to make prices more transparent, keep insurance markets stable, protect rural access and make sure health insurance actually does what people expect.

That last part matters most. Because when people pay for insurance, they are not buying a plastic card. They are buying a promise.

The promise is that if they become sick, hurt, pregnant, old, disabled, diagnosed or unlucky, they will not have to face the cost alone. And it is coming under increasing pressure.

The question posed at the kitchen table is simple: “I pay for health insurance. Why isn’t this covered?” The answer should not require a law degree, the services of an insurance broker and three hours on hold.