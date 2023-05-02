Cuban leaders see options dim amid blackouts, ailing economy

The lights went out in Cuba again.

For the fifth time in a year, all of Cuba plunged into darkness on Sept. 10. Even critical emergency services like hospital care suffered during the nearly 24-hour outage.

That’s because Cuba’s power grid is old and hard to maintain, and the country cannot afford to import all the oil it needs to keep the lights on.

As a scholar of Cuban society and politics, I believe the ongoing blackouts point to larger economic problems facing the country. While much of that is due to the continuing effects of the U.S. embargo, which has obstructed American trade and tourism with the Caribbean island since 1960, Cuba’s leaders also deserve blame for economic mismanagement.

Indeed, while other nominally communist countries such as Vietnam and China have facilitated development of a private sphere in their economies over recent decades, officials in Havana have restricted such growth so as not to threaten state enterprises.

The result is a less vibrant, less productive network of private enterprises unable to provide the economic growth Cuba so desperately needs. All the while, the nation’s communist government faces an existential threat as it struggles to maintain power in the face of popular discontent.

Since 2020, Cuba’s gross domestic product has shrunk almost 11%, with economists forecasting a further decline of 1% to 2% this year.

Tourism, Cuba’s lifeblood, has not rebounded since the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Venezuela, which subsidized Cuba for a decade in the 2000s, particularly through oil exports, no longer has the capacity. Further, persistent energy shortages have led to steep declines in agricultural and industrial production.

From a broader perspective, the U.S. embargo also continues to harm the economy. For more than 60 years, Cubans have been unable to sell their products to the United States, and Americans have been unable to travel to or do business with Cuba outside very limited categories.

Estimates vary as to what extent the embargo damages the economy, but it seems certain that the “blockade,” as Cubans call it, deprives the nation of at least hundreds of millions, if not billions, of U.S. trade dollars every year. That’s particularly true in agriculture and tourism.

While external factors have taken their toll, the persistent economic difficulties facing Cubans are also self-inflicted.

Cuban leaders have pursued a slow, narrow and sometimes arbitrary path toward economic privatization — especially when contrasted with other officially communist countries in Asia.

Following Fidel Castro’s departure from public life in 2008, Cuba’s subsequent leader, Fidel’s brother Raul, announced a series of gradual steps intended to encourage private enterprise.

Under Raul, the state allowed Cubans to own, buy and sell their homes, create their own businesses and even employ others to whom they were not related — practices prohibited previously. The government also allowed more foreigners to invest in Cuba, principally in tourist infrastructure, provided they confined themselves to minority stakes.

Cubans were permitted for the first time in decades to own their own land, grow food and sell it at markets and set their own prices, within limits. Collective farms, which helped inspire Fidel’s revolutionary visions, were no longer the norm.

By 2017, about 13% of the workforce held licenses to start businesses, and the private sector had come to employ about one-third of all workers.

In the years immediately following these reforms, Cuba posted some gains in industrial and food production and GDP. Indeed, during the mid-2000s, Cuba posted impressive growth rates, sometimes in excess of 10%.

Unfortunately for Cubans, the upward trend did not continue. That is in no small measure due to the upsurge in prosperity being built on Venezuelan subsidies, not Cuban entrepreneurism.

Venezuela’s late president, longtime Castro admirer Hugo Chavez, began to subsidize Fidel Castro’s government shortly after taking power in 1999.

A petrostate, Venezuela provided much-needed oil to Cuba on favorable terms, while also paying Cuba to provide doctors for Venezuela’s hospitals and clinics. That helped provided Cuba with hard currency needed to pay for imports.

Researchers estimate the Venezuelan government subsidized the Cuban economy by as much as $9 billion a year until 2016.

Venezuelan oil allowed Cuba to paper over a starker reality: Despite reforms, Cuba’s entrepreneurs remained hamstrung by cumbersome and often corrupt state policy.

Thanks to ever-changing regulations, the majority of private businesses remain small and dedicated to personal services — restaurants, beauty salons, seamstress shops and the like.

On any larger scale, Cuba’s state bureaucrats see competition with government-owned businesses, especially in tourism, as a threat to their power and privileges. Taxes also remain inequitably high for private firms.

Meanwhile, the larger private businesses that are occasionally permitted are almost always, according to a number of my Cuban-based sources, connected to friends or relatives of the political elite, not average Cubans.

There have been successes, to be sure. In fact, the private sector now accounts for more retail sales by volume than state enterprises.

But the percentage of the workforce employed by the private sector remains about what it was in 2019, and private enterprise accounts for only about 15% of Cuba’s GDP.

Confronting multiple crises, Cuba’s leaders continue to blame the U.S. embargo and accompanying policy restrictions, which have become more bellicose under President Donald Trump. No doubt drawing optimism from having weathered crises before, the Cuban government seems committed to a state of defiance.

But the evidence this time around suggests Havana’s leaders should be less sanguine.

Despite increasing costs, Cubans enjoy widespread access to the internet. They know just how inequitable things are.

For all the government’s rhetoric, and its deep commitment to a decades-old revolution, Cubans see a much-vaunted medical system that is failing, unable to provide drugs, procedures or even electricity. They know crime is on the rise and inflation is reducing the value of the Cuban peso further every week with respect to the dollar.

Cubans see and hear of their well-connected countrymen, with links to state enterprises, flaunting their wealth. Cubans may also know that their military holds as much as $18 billion abroad — about 16% of Cuba’s 2024 GDP. And their daily reality includes being forced to live without power, with no possibility of improvement in sight.

Historically, Cuba has been pulled from crises by foreign patrons willing to subsidize its revolution.

But Russia’s strategic position, China’s global priorities and Venezuela’s hardships make that unlikely right now. And with the U.S. now pursuing a policy of maximum pressure against noncompliant governments in Latin America, Havana can rest assured it will see little breathing room from its powerful neighbor.

That leaves the Cuban government with very limited options.

It could continue trying to restrict citizen access to the internet. However, the internet is the lifeblood of its private sector.

Its leaders could also rely on the loyalty of its security forces and their ability to intimidate and abuse their fellow Cubans. That has worked in the past, but given Havana’s limited capacity to reward henchmen, it’s not clear that the government can afford this approach indefinitely.

Of course, Cuba’s leaders could take steps toward further reform in the private sector, and eliminate waste and corruption that have increasingly defined the Cuban state.

That would require the government to permit all Cubans, not just a well-connected few, to compete with state enterprises. It would also mean allowing a greater degree of foreign investment, which has remained stunted due to government policy.

If the past offers any guide, Havana will most likely continue relying on its formidable security apparatus to repress its citizens, while privatizing in ways that do not threaten the power and privileges of the elite.

