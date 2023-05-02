crusing fast facts

If you go

What: Cruising McMinnville car show and driving event

When and where: Car show noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, with awards at 4 p.m., on Third Street; cruising 5 to 9 p.m., with return to start via Second or Fourth streets. Music on Davis Street in front of The Pub all day.

How much: Free to spectators and cruisers

Car show entries: Register for $25 per car by Aug. 21 via cruisingmcminnville.com.

Why: Donations go toward grants to nonprofit organizations chosen by Cruising volunteers, to grants for STEM teachers and to scholarships for students studying trades.

More information: cruisingmcminnville.com