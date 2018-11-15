Crunched: Mortgage out of reach of many homeowners
Comments
bonnybedlam
The average apartment rent in McMinnville is $1,113, Richards said. To afford a typical two-bedroom apartment, a renter’s monthly household income would need to be $49,680.
Dear Editor: That's not right.
A New Generation
The window of opportunity to buy a home has passed for many gainfully employed persons, about ten years ago. Wages have not kept up with mortgages/rents, it's that simple.
This is born out in the article:
"McMinnville’s median household income is $55,440. To afford a home on that income, a person would need to buy a home that costs approximately $271,000.
Yet, the median price for a home in McMinnville is $344,450, noted Richards. However, she said, the average sale price for a home is $317,000.
Part of the problem is that McMinnville’s housing supply is falling far short of the demand, Richards said."
Who makes that kind of money? "Starter" homes averaging well over a quarter of a million dollars, each? Sadly, this trend is adding to those who cannot afford a roof (apartment or house) over their heads, as well as cutting short business growth/ability of attracting new business investment in our area, due to both the housing shortage and the ability of potential workers to afford what little there is (currently exists) or is planning to be built (profits: developers). Cui bono? (Translation: who benefits?)
Think about it, McMinnville (and Yamhill County). Strategic planning, anyone?
Yes, bonnybedlam, it's NOT right. And, it's not sustainable. The next mortgage crash will make 2007-10 look like a dress rehearsal.