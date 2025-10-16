Cross Creek Golf Course 27th Annual Turkey Shoot Tourney

Cross Creek Golf Course in Dallas has opened applications for the 27th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 9th.

The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. All players will compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Entry fees are $80 per player and one can of food (cans may be turned in at registration on the day of the tournament). The entry includes green fees, snacks, prize money and the chance to win a turkey.

Applications are limited to the first 120 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. As done in the past, all food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank and a portion of the funds raised will go to St. Jude’s.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Oct. 31.

For further information or an application, visit or call the pro shop at 503-623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as the Cross Creek web site: crosscreekgc.com.