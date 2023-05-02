Cross::72

Just say no

America today:

Our president is a capricious bully who rules by issuing endless illegal “orders” that we are expected to obey, even though every “order” leads to more cruelty, injustice, economic chaos, incompetence and destruction. Like all tyrants before him, Trump endlessly glorifies himself, claims he’s “won,” and punishes anyone who objects.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is right:

Trump is evil. His actions speak for themselves. I could list them, but we are all familiar with his contempt for the Constitution and the rights of others. He lacks empathy. He is a liar. He celebrates death and destruction. He ignores the clear language of the Constitution.

He has no core values other than greed and a lust for domination. He is vulgar, vindictive, irrational and profoundly ignorant. He talks a lot but says little that isn’t bombast and lies. He is fickle and untrustworthy. He is divorced from the realities that most of us must deal with.

It is time to call Donald Trump what he is: an unhinged, sheltered psychopath who has claimed unlimited authority to do whatever he feels like doing. Under his chaotic rule, the United States has become a war-mongering pariah that cannot be trusted.

Our last bulwark against this tyranny, the right to free elections, is now under attack. Trump is considering another “emergency order” to suspend the mid-terms or to only let “the right people” vote — that is, Trump- approved voters. No more state control over elections, despite what the Constitution says.

This is our new America, held hostage by a moral idiot who makes unilateral decisions based on his “feelings” —one who never, ever, accepts responsibility, choosing to blame, demonize and punish those who object.

Blindly following Trump’s “orders” rejects the rule of law and the liberty guaranteed to us by our Constitution. It is up to all Americans to resist this tyranny.

Stand up. Say no. Vote, if you can.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville