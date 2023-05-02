Cross::62

Beware the thought police

The Great Poo-Bah of the Word and Thought Police — our esteemed president, champion of the Constitution Donald J. Trump — has spoken. He’s ordered us to NEVER use the words diversity, equity and inclusion — at no time or place, no matter what.

This is tough, as “diversity” is a fact of life. My dog doesn’t look like your goldfish, microbes refuse to discuss the issue and I give thanks every day that my husband doesn’t look like me.

We can work around “equity,” because it just means fairness and justice. Yes, our entire legal system is based on fairness and justice, but who said life is fair?

As Senator Ernst reminded us, “We are all going to die.” So really, what does it matter?

“Inclusion” just means including something or someone.

If we deport everyone we don’t want to include, problem solved. All we have to do then is eliminate the word and avoid any inclusive behavior.

(Note to self: E-mail the neighbors. We’ll need to cancel our block party.)

Our city council now finds itself under threat from the Poo-Bah. If we don’t immediately eradicate the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from their namesake committee, we face loss of federal funds for socialist programs like Meals on Wheels and shared sewage service.

I have a humble suggestion. Let’s apply a different phrase, say, “Liberty and justice for all.”

Use of the word “all” covers the diversity and inclusion problem, and justice is pretty much the same as equity. The Liberty and Justice for All Commission should do.

“Liberty” might be problematic, but maybe the Poo-Bah wouldn’t notice, as even little kiddies in school and their elders in Congress routinely swear their allegiance to the concept. If swapping one phrase for another can spare us the Great Poo-Bah’s wrath, let’s do it!

Margaret Cross

McMinnville